Chiefs' UDFA Tight End Opened Eyes at Rookie Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed all their rookies last weekend to rookie minicamp. It was the first time the coaching staff and the front office got a look at all the rookies from the draft, undrafted free agents, and other rookies who received an invite. The Chiefs are looking to see what they have with all the rookies and which ones will most likely help them win games in 2025.
The Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl and win it this time. The 2025 rookies will go a long way in helping them achieve it and be part of Chiefs history. The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill, but they have a lot of talented rookies looking to start their careers with a bang. The Chiefs have done a great job of putting their rookies in the best position to be successful.
One rookie who opened a lot of eyes during the rookie minicamp was rookie tight end Jake Briningstool. Briningstool was not drafted by any team, but the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent. And he made a good first impression. And it can go a long way in having a chance to make the roster after training camp.
Briningstool can possibly have a role on the team and the offense. With future Hall of Famer, tight end Travis Kelce on the back nine of his career, Briningstool can serve as a back up tight end and learn from Kelce. Briningstool played his college football at Clemson and now wants to make his mark at the NFL level. And there is no better way to do it than with the Chiefs and learning from one of the best tight ends in history.
"What Briningstool lacks in mass he makes up for with toughness in both phases. He’s a possession-based tight end who majors in zone-beaters but will struggle to separate against man coverage. He operates in space with good body control and strong hands at the catch point and does an adequate job of keeping defenders on his hip," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Despite a high pad level, he can help as a run blocker both connected to the line and in space. He’s not a true “Y” or “F” tight end but is capable enough in all areas to become a factor in two-tight end sets."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.