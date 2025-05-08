Latest Buzz Surrounding Chiefs Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs' newest draft class will play a huge role in whether the Chiefs make another run to the Super Bowl or not. The Chiefs drafted well in the 2025 NFL Draft. They took players in the most needed positions on the roster and knew where they needed to get better at, and that is what type of player they took.
For the Chiefs, the one thing on their mind for the 2025 season is getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it all this time. The Chiefs will have that bad taste in their mouth all season long and they need to use that to their advantage all of next season.
The new rookies will have to know about what they are stepping into as well. The Chiefs are a team that has had tremendous success over the last few years and they will be stopping for no one to keep that going. For the rookies, they are either on board or they will not be in Kansas City for long.
The new rookies have a lot of potential. They will certainly help the team in so many different areas. And the track record for the Chiefs has been good when it comes to replacing players with young rookies. The coaching staff does a good job of setting them up for success at the NFL level.
ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler gives us the latest buzz around the Chiefs' 2025 Draft Class.
Offensive tackle Josh Simmons was one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft. His ceiling is higher than most, and his tape was better than any offensive lineman in the draft, according to multiple executives. Most teams I consulted with were not overly concerned with his recovery from a torn patellar tendon.
It's the proverbial "character concerns" that kept him out of the top 20 per those I spoke to around the league. As one AFC personnel man put it: "Certain things are important to him -- pass blocking, game day -- but others are not, such as practices and run blocking." It's up to the Chiefs, a veteran-laden team with a championship pedigree, to harness that ability and maximize the skill set.
The Chiefs could have instant scoring in fourth-round receiver Jalen Royals, who averaged more than one touchdown per game in his last two years at Utah State (21 touchdowns in 20 games). Though his size (6-foot, 205 pounds) might profile as a slot receiver, the Aggies played him outside to show his versatility. The Chiefs see him in both roles, and he should come in handy for Andy Reid as a yards-after-catch specialist.
