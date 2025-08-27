Jake From Chiefs Kingdom: Meet the Rookie Stashed for Future
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It carries promising potential for future State Farm commercials next to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have a player named Jake.
But since he signed as a non-drafted free agent in May, Jake Briningstool has been covered like an umbrella policy – as in hidden beneath cover. The spotlight suddenly found him on Tuesday, though.
Credit goes to Veach
Early in training camp, head coach Andy Reid credited general manager Brett Veach for landing Briningstool.
“So, Brett gets the credit for that one,” Reid said July 25. “He loved him and loved what he saw. And so far, the kid has done a nice job. Again, let's see how he does when things get going. But he's working in there. It looks like the quarterbacks trust him. They're throwing it to him. So, it's positive.”
Days later, the rookie sustained a hamstring injury that shelved him over the balance of training camp and all three preseason games. The only reason people really knew he was still on the team was Reid periodically telling reporters he wouldn’t practice, or would miss the next game.
A 6-6, 240-pound tight end from Clemson, Briningstool was a highly sought-after rookie free agent once he went undrafted in April. And in a circuitous way, he made the Chiefs’ season-opening roster Tuesday without playing a snap. Kansas City placed him on injured reserve with the valuable caveat of designated for return. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games.
Quietly shelved on injured reserve
NFL teams were allowed only two such designations on Tuesday, final cutdown day. That number expands to eight per club on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. The fact that the Chiefs used one on Briningstool (along with cornerback Nazeeh Johnson) says a lot about how they value him.
Briningstool isn’t a traditional tight end. At Clemson, he served as a hybrid. According to The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler, nearly 60 percent of his college snaps came out of the slot who has solid route-running skills with an enticing frame that presents an attractive target in the red zone. He also has excellent stride, ball-tracking ability, and the Chiefs love to work the seam.
And Briningstool spent his entire college career in one place, something rare these days. A two-year starter, he left Clemson as the program’s all-time leader in tight-end receptions (127).
His weakness is blocking ability, but the Chiefs could carry as many as four tight ends if they re-sign Robert Tonyan before the Sept. 5 opener. They’ll have the personnel to complement that weakness once Briningstool sees the field.
And when that time comes, whether later this season or potentially as a replacement for Travis Kelce, the future could be bright for the Chiefs at tight end.
The No. 1 source for news from Chiefs Kingdom, free and available 24/7, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on Jake Briningstool and the rest of the roster by visiting our Facebook page (here).