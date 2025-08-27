Why It’s ‘See You Soon,’ Rather Than Goodbye for Tonyan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The worst of the Chiefs’ three preseason games was Aug. 15 at Seattle. It also was Robert Tonyan’s best game.
And, even though they officially terminated his contract on Tuesday, the Chiefs aren’t done needing Tonyan to be at his best when they’re at their worst. Kansas City reportedly plans to re-sign the veteran tight end.
Because he’s a vested veteran – an NFL player with four-or-more accrued seasons – Tonyan is not subject to waivers. An accrued season is when an NFL player spends at least six regular-season or playoff games on an active roster or reserve list.
Risky business
Releasing Tonyan carries risk. Another team could swoop in with a better offer, but those other teams don’t have Patrick Mahomes. Tonyan has invested a lot of time and energy learning the Chiefs’ complicated offense, and the culture is better than other franchises. All those should appeal to the veteran and keep him with the Chiefs.
Obviously, keeping him with the Chiefs requires the team to remove a player. That player could be wide receiver Jalen Royals, who missed the preseason finale with knee tendinitis. Head coach Andy Reid on Tuesday indicated the rookie wide receiver wasn’t close to returning.
“The guys that won't practice today,” Reid said Tuesday, “are (Jack) Cochrane, Omarr (Norman-Lott) and Jalen Royals, but Cochrane and Omarr are doing a good job. They're all doing a good job, but they're probably a little closer than Jalen is.”
Opening roster spots
If the team places Royals on injured reserve, the Chiefs can make the move as early as 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday. That could create the vacant spot in order to re-sign Tonyan.
The other possibility is a Rashee Rice suspension, which also would open a roster spot for Tonyan. Kansas City kept eight wide receivers on Tuesday, including preseason standout Jason Brownlee, so they have insurance should they temporarily lose Royals and/or Rice.
Tonyan and veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel, also terminated Tuesday, could be in the same boat. Norman-Lott, who injured his ankle early in the preseason, aggravated it at Seattle and missed the finale last week, also could be an injured-reserve candidate. That would create an opportunity for Pennel to return.
Teams were only allowed to designate two injured-reserve players for return on Tuesday, the final cutdown date, but beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, they can designate up to six more of those players. Royals and Norman-Lott would then be sidelined for the first four games at least but could rejoin the club in October.
The Chiefs could also bring back Pennel or even safety Mike Edwards as a veteran on their practice squad.
