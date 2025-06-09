How Well Have the Chiefs' Contract Extensions Worked Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a terrific game plan since the 2020 campaign: draft talent and extend them. That's the goal that every franchise in the National Football League should have, but not every team is as good at drafting talent as the Chiefs are.
The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships since the 2020 campaign, and have been the premier team to take down in the AFC. Winning three straight AFC Championships and appearing in three straight Super Bowls, the groundwork from the draft is responsible for all the success they've had.
That being said, let's take a look at the extensions the Chiefs have given out since the 2020 campaign and see how well these players have performed since.
2020 Offseason
Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the NFL for several seasons in a row. The Chiefs realized his talent right away, and extended him to a 10-year, $450 million deal at the age of 24 years old. Since 2020, Mahomes has collected 22,940 passing yards, has won an MVP, and has thrown 169 touchdowns.
Travis Kelce: Kelce has an argument to be had as one of the best tight ends of all time. Signing a four-year, $$57.2 million extension, Kelce has been Mahomes' primary target on offense. Since 2020, Kelce has collected 5,686 receiving yards, has been a Pro-Bowler each season, and has scored 40 touchdowns.
2024 Offseason
Chris Jones: While other extensions were agreed to between 2020 and 2023, the 2024 offseason extensions stand out the most. Jones signed a five-year, $158 million extension and has lived up to every dollar of the contract. As a Chief, Jones has 80.5 quarterback sacks, has been a three-time All-Pro, and has won three Super Bowl championships.
Creed Humphrey: Humphrey has developed himself into the best center in the NFL and for good reason. Agreeing to a four-year $72 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024, Humphrey is slotted to hold down the center position until unable.
Drue Tranquill: One of the more underrated Chiefs extensions, Tranquill signed a contract extension with the Chiefs worth three years, $19 million. As a Chief, Tranquill has collected 172 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, and helped the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl victory.
Noah Gray: Likely to become the successor to Kelce, the Chiefs were very smart to keep a player like Gray around. Signing him to a three-year, $18 million extension, Gray has only improved each season he's been in the league. If 2025 continues that trend, it wouldn't be shocking to see Gray extended again.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.