Why Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Will Never Reach This QB Goal
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes and haven't looked back. Mahomes has been a major reason for the Chiefs' recent success, most recently willing the franchise to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. While the result wasn't what the franchise wanted, they have reasons to keep their heads up.
The franchise added to their offensive line, which had a ton of holes last season. With the hopes that the offensive line can better protect Mahomes this season, the wins should continue to roll in for the Chiefs franchise.
However, even with all the success that Mahomes has had since 2018, there will always be a goal that eludes him.
Mahomes has defeated every franchise the National Football League has to offer, except the one he currently plays for. The 31st team that Mahomes defeated came back in 2023, where the Chiefs took down the Minnesota Vikings, making Mahomes the youngest quarterback in the history of the NFL to defeat 31 franchises.
Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have defeated all 32 franchises: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre. And seeing how much success Mahomes has had as a member of the Chiefs organization, and the love he has for the franchise and the community, it may always evade him.
That being said, Brady was thought to be a New England Patriot for life, and he even left the franchise eventually. Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract back in 2020. So if the time does come where Mahomes moves on from the Chiefs franchise, it wouldn't be until the future.
"It wouldn't be surprising if Mahomes continued to echo Brady in terms of his contract, as well, taking team-friendly deals that allow the Chiefs to continue winning," NFL.com's Anthony Holzman-Escareno wrote.
Chiefs Kingdom would love for Mahomes to stay with Kansas City as long as he decides to play football, but crazier things have happened. It's important that the Chiefs maintain a winning culture that entices Mahomes to stay put, rather than have an open mind to other offers down the road.
Entering the 2025 campaign, Mahomes has collected 245 career touchdowns, 32,352 passing yards, and three Super Bowl championships, with fingers crossed for a fourth.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.