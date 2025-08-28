What the Next Step Is For These Chiefs Rookies
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League participants come to a conclusion on who would make the 53-man roster initially after a long offseason. Several players were shoo-ins to make the roster, while others had to grind from the minute they stepped onto the field to the second they stepped off.
The Chiefs had to make a few roster adjustments following the way their 2024 campaign concluded. While they did make their third straight Super Bowl appearance, a loss that bad to the Philadelphia Eagles warranted the front office to make changes this offseason up until the deadline day for roster construction.
Of the players that made the cut, the 2025 NFL Draft class for Kansas City is all featured. Along with the seven draftees, a handful of undrafted free agents, such as linebackers Cooper McDonald and Brandon George, officially can say they are members of the reigning AFC champions in the NFL.
The first step is complete, but the job is far from over for these young players.
What to Prove
Whether it's George or McDonald, or drafted players in Josh Simmons and Brashard Smith, just because they made the team doesn't mean that they can take their foot off the gas pedal. The preseason games are one thing, but come Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers, it's a whole other ballgame.
Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott both need to continue to develop and prove that they can be starters down the line of their careers. Nohl Williams and Jeffrey Bassa have to carry their preseason success into and throughout the regular season. Undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool has to prove he can stay healthy; all of these are musts for their development.
At the end of the day, players of all experiences need to showcase what they can provide to their franchise if they want a lengthy career in the National Football League. As the regular season approaches, fans should fully expect to see the rookies who made the roster lock in and continue to earn their role on the 53-man roster.
