What the Next Step Is For These Chiefs Rookies

The Kansas City Chiefs have their initial 53-man roster filled out, but just because these players made the cut doesn't mean the hard work is over.

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League participants come to a conclusion on who would make the 53-man roster initially after a long offseason. Several players were shoo-ins to make the roster, while others had to grind from the minute they stepped onto the field to the second they stepped off.

The Chiefs had to make a few roster adjustments following the way their 2024 campaign concluded. While they did make their third straight Super Bowl appearance, a loss that bad to the Philadelphia Eagles warranted the front office to make changes this offseason up until the deadline day for roster construction.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of the players that made the cut, the 2025 NFL Draft class for Kansas City is all featured. Along with the seven draftees, a handful of undrafted free agents, such as linebackers Cooper McDonald and Brandon George, officially can say they are members of the reigning AFC champions in the NFL.

The first step is complete, but the job is far from over for these young players.

What to Prove

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Brandon George (50) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Whether it's George or McDonald, or drafted players in Josh Simmons and Brashard Smith, just because they made the team doesn't mean that they can take their foot off the gas pedal. The preseason games are one thing, but come Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers, it's a whole other ballgame.

Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott both need to continue to develop and prove that they can be starters down the line of their careers. Nohl Williams and Jeffrey Bassa have to carry their preseason success into and throughout the regular season. Undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool has to prove he can stay healthy; all of these are musts for their development.

At the end of the day, players of all experiences need to showcase what they can provide to their franchise if they want a lengthy career in the National Football League. As the regular season approaches, fans should fully expect to see the rookies who made the roster lock in and continue to earn their role on the 53-man roster.

