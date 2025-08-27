Biggest Reasons For Optimism For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are a franchise that's used to dominating the league in the last couple of years. That's in large part due to their Hall of Fame duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, not to mention recently engaged Travis Kelce.
However, last season, they saw a decline in how successful they were. Which is crazy to say, considering they still made it to a Super Bowl. Mahomes had his worst statistical season ever as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, and they managed to scrape by with a lot of wins through the skin of their teeth.
This all culminated in one of the most lopsided Super Bowls of all time, where the Chiefs were the ones who got dominated. After their embarrassing loss, the team has a renewed attitude, and they're ready to bounce back next season, but did this decline affect Mahomes' place in the quarterback hierarchy in the NFL?
Still Number 1
FOX Sports put out its ranking of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL, and it was never a question if Mahomes was gonna make the list, but where? Despite his statistical decline, he's still ranked as the top quarterback in the NFL, tied with Lamar Jackson.
"When you win two of the last three Super Bowls, you’re clearly one of the league’s best players. Statistically, it wasn’t always pretty last year, but Mahomes and the Chiefs somehow finished atop their division and conference".
This may be the Chiefs' hardest year yet to keep up their decade-long hold on the AFC West, as every team in their division got better. However, they should remain the favorite to make it back to the Super Bowl to represent the AFC.
Should Be the Favorites
"This year, Kansas City’s roster might be even better-built to support Mahomes. It’s strange to think he might have a bounce-back year in 2025 when his "down" years included a Super Bowl berth, but that’s the truth".
The Chiefs addressed their major concerns through the draft, and even with Rashee Rice being suspended for the first six games of the season, the Chiefs looked poised to have a revenge tour on the rest of the NFL. Mahomes has the pass-catchers and tools to have another MVP season, at least he'll be farther in consideration than he was last season.
