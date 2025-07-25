Creed Humphrey Provides Opening Thoughts on Chiefs' O-Line
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been a topic of discussion since the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX. The offensive line had its weaknesses last season, making the direction of the offseason for the Chiefs very clear on which areas they needed to improve to be competitive in 2025.
The Chiefs drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to help solidify the left tackle position. They also signed veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore this offseason for extra insurance on the offensive line.
With Chiefs training camp now upon us, all eyes are on whether the offseason moves are going to be enough to strengthen the offensive line. Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will compete for the left guard role, solidifying both Creed Humphrey at center and newly extended Trey Smith at right guard.
Following the third day of training camp practice for the Chiefs, Humphrey was asked his opening thoughts on how the newest offensive linemen have performed thus far in camp.
"I think just getting the chemistry down with the offensive line. So that's why camp's really good for this. You get a ton of reps in, a ton of looks against Spag's defense. So it's preparing you all for the season. So we're excited about it. We've got some really good talent in that room right now, and it's gonna be a really good competition," Humphrey told the media.
Following the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the offensive line has a ton to prove, not only for themselves but to their fan base. The loss has been taken as a learning experience for the line, something that Humphrey is looking to improve on himself.
"For us, it's that we learn from it and we're moving past it. We have a lot of stuff to work on, and we know that. And for us, it's improving every single day. So you learn what you can and then you move on, and you're ready to get that feeling off you. So we're looking forward to getting in here, working, and training. I'm going against the great D-line that we have, and I'm just improving. And ready to show in Week 1."
