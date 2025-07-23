Signs Are Pointing in the Right Direction for Josh Simmons
Training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs officially got underway on Tuesday, as the franchise held its first practice of camp. The Chiefs' revenge tour has begun as well, as the franchise looks to fine-tune everything throughout training camp to be ready for the start of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
One of the biggest storylines to watch this training camp for the Chiefs is how 2025 NFL Draft first-rounder Josh Simmons progresses in both recovery and adjusting to NFL competition. Simmons has gotten positive comments left and right since arriving in the organization, as the franchise is excited to see him work.
For the first day of practice, Simmons lined up on the offensive line alongside Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Kingsley Suamataia, and Jaylon Moore. Following practice on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Simmons' performance alongside some of the best offensive linemen the Chiefs have to offer.
"He did some good things. He worked in there with the ones and did a nice job. I thought he's got things he's gotta work on, but he'll keep doing that," Coach Reid said. "The whole team did really well, so that was a good thing. The league's broken it up now. So the O-line and D-line have one thing, and then the rest of the guys have another thing, but they all did well."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice and also had positive things to say about Simmons' performance.
"I think he's done a great job. You see the talent, obviously, you see the physical ability, but I think more than that, the way he's worked, you know, I've got to see him working through the rest of his rehab process and then working on the field. He's done a great job with that," Mahomes said.
"He's getting tested every single day with Spags and being able to pick up blitzes and do a lot of different types of stuff as well as go against some great pass rushers, so I'm excited for the future that he has."
The Chiefs have a long way to go before they're ready for the 2025 campaign, but as training camp progresses, Simmons and the rest of the roster should adjust quickly to the goal at hand.
