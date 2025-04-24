Chiefs' Creed Humphrey Sounds Off on Young OL Player
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line couldn't hold up against the Philadelphia Eagles' roaring pass rush in the Super Bowl, as it played a large part in why they lost. Heading into next season, they must make adjustments along their offensive line if they want to make it back to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl.
One adjustment they'll be making next season is moving their second-round pick last year, Kingsley Suamataia, to left guard after he struggled last season at left tackle. Their center, Creed Humphrey, recently sounded off on the young tackle's development and work ethic on a virtual press conference.
"He's an extremely talented player, first and foremost, and he strives to be really good every single day; he shows up with the right attitude, he shows up with the right mindset," Humphrey said. "So with a guy like him, with how talented he is, and his work ethic, things usually turn out to be pretty good, so we're excited for him".
This shift comes after the Chiefs traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, as Suamataia is currently projected to be the backup at left guard behind Mike Caliendo. Both Caliendo and Suamataia are young players, so it's up to the Chiefs to decide in training camp who will be the starter moving forward.
The Chiefs will need Suamataia to rebound past a turbulent rookie season and develop into a starting-caliber player for them. If he does work out for them, he may be able to form a young offensive line core alongside Humphrey and Trey Smith.
Even if Suamataia develops further, the offensive line should still be a priority for them in the draft. They were able to keep Smith on a franchise tag, and extending him will be paramount for their long-term success. They already gave a massive extension to Humphrey, which means they aren't afraid to dish out money when it comes to protecting their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Yet it seems like no matter what they do, they can't turn their offensive line around in one offseason. Even with their signing of Jaylon Moore, it'll take many years for them to change their offensive line into a unit that can hold up against any pass rush. That's why they should target prospects like Josh Simmons or Josh Conerly Jr. at 31st overall in the NFL draft.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.