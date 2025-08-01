All Eyes Are on This Chief to Improve in 2025
Position battles are important to have during training camp, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, they have their fair share of position battles. On both sides of the football, the Chiefs encourage internal competition to make everyone better, but sometimes it's that competition that proves who is the right player for the job.
Going into training camp, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub had high expectations for the punter position, which was contested between Eddie Czaplicki and Matt Araiza. Coach Toub even gave his early thoughts on how that position battle was going between the two, thus far in training camp.
"As far as the punters go, it is a good competition," Coach Toub said. "I think we have two NFL punters. I said that during the offseason. I still believe it. Matt [Araiza] has come in right now, and he probably gets the edge over these first few days, but I expect just because it was new for Eddie [Czaplicki] with all the fans and everything, and I think Eddie will get better next week."
Well, that competition has been settled as Czaplicki was waived by the franchise on Wednesday, which leads to quickly believing that Araiza has earned the job. That being said, it's now time for Araiza to continue to show why he was the best option for the job. As training camp continues, all eyes are on him.
2024 Performance
Last season with the Chiefs, Araiza had 62 punts and averaged 48.8 yards each attempt. In total, Araiza collected 3,027 punt yards with nine touchbacks and 25 inside the 20-yard line. According to Pro Football Focus, Araiza was a below-average punter, earning an overall grade of 60.9 and ranking as the 29th-best punter out of 39 that qualified.
Araiza must be showing the organization enough to have already earned the job at the punter position. The former sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft has the upside to continue to succeed, but it needs to carry over from training camp into the regular season.
Seeing as though Coach Toub believed that the franchise had "two NFL punters" on the roster, seeing where Czaplicki ends up will be on watch as training camp continues to roll on for the Chiefs.
