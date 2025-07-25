Chiefs' Dave Toub Provides Update on Punt Return Position
The Kansas City Chiefs completed their first week of training camp, and by the sound of things, everything went as well as it could. The franchise is hoping that this training camp will elevate them back to their powerhouse ways for the upcoming 2025 campaign.
Several positions are on watch this training camp. Whether that be the running back position or the offensive line, the Chiefs had struggles last season that they are hoping to correct for the new campaign.
One of the more intriguing position battles to watch throughout camp is the punt returner. The Chiefs have several players who could fill the role, and several players who have impressed special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub thus far.
Following Friday's practice, Coach Toub spoke to the media to provide an update on the potential players who could be the Chiefs' punt returner in 2025.
"Nikko just keeps getting better and better every day. I mean, he doesn't make any mistakes. He'll catch every ball. He's dependable," Coach Toub said. "Worthy, he's working back there as well. That's gonna be a big question, whether I can use him or not. Obviously, I'd love to have him back there, especially in certain situations. Cuz he's that guy that can really be dynamic with his top-end speed."
Xavier Worthy was named a prime option for the punt returner role last season before Rashee Rice's injury. Once again, Coach Toub might have to bite the bullet if Rice is unavailable in multiple games because Patrick Mahomes is going to need Worthy on offense.
"Other guys that are in there are all doing a good job. They're all working hard. And it's gonna take the preseason games to get it, to make a real good judgment on that. But right now, Nikko is far and above everybody else right now, just because he keeps getting better."
Remigio was used on both kick returns and punt returns last season and showed he can be trusted in those roles, as Coach Toub attested to. Coach Toub also mentioned that rookie Brashard Smith could be an option for the franchise in that role as well.
"I'm excited about Brashard. He keeps getting better and better. Didn't do it a lot in college, so this is new for him. But he's really a good catcher."
