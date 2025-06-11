Chiefs Have a New Punt Returner?
One unit that gets overlooked most of the time in the National Football League is the special-teams unit. That is because everyone else looks at the defense and offense and has no clue about what impact the special teams have on the game. They are only focused on how the offense is playing or how the defense is. But a team wants to be good at all three units to be an elite team.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, they know how important the special teams unit is. The Chiefs have won games over the last few seasons because of their special teams unit. Whatever it was, a kick, punt return, coverage, or flipping the field, the Chiefs always make sure they are doing their best they can on the special teams side.
Heading into the new season, the Chiefs want to get better in any way they can. One thing they are looking at is punt return. That is important because you have to have a player you trust that can return punts and give the team better field position, or does not cause them field position.
They also want a player who can make something happen and has the potential to go all the way to the endzone and score.
One option that the Chiefs are looking at for punter returner is their young, talented wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a great rookie season in 2024. Worthy had to step up and be that No. 1 wide receiver for the team, and he did just that and did it well. Now the team could turn to him on the special teams side and see if the explosive receiver can give them an advantage.
"Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub knows he has a talented weapon at punt return. The question, however, is whether he’ll get to use him there in 2025. When speaking with reporters last week, Toub said 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy shouldn’t be overlooked as a potential punt returner for the upcoming season," said Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star.
Worthy could give the Chiefs a good start to offensive possessions if he is put back there to field punts. The Chiefs could also elect to put Worthy back there only in certain situations, like when they need a big return.
