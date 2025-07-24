The Chiefs' 2022 Team Lands on Impressive List
The Kansas City Chiefs have a dynasty going, and they look to continue it in 2025. They have been to three straight Super Bowls, winning two of those championships. They also have another Super Bowl from their 2019 team.
The Chiefs, since they have added head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have been something fun to watch. It has been hard to beat them, and they want to keep going.
One of the teams that the Chiefs won a Super Bowl against was the 2022 Chiefs. That team was the first of the back-to-back championships that the team won. It was a special team and it was one dominant there that season. That season, everything seemed to go right for the Chiefs. And at the end, that is exactly what happened. It was one of the best Chiefs teams.
Sports Illustrated ranked the 2022 Chiefs Team as the No. 8 best team in the last 25 years.
8) 2022 Kansas City Chiefs (14–3)
Key stats: YPP +1.3 | PPG +7.5
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles, 38–35
Potential Hall of Famers: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
Coach: Andy Reid
While the 2019 Chiefs started their current dynasty and the ’23 edition cemented it, the ’22 team is the best of the three champions.
That season, Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award, throwing for a league-best 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, while Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The defense was the league’s youngest, led by corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, defensive end George Karlaftis and safety Bryan Cook all playing major snaps as rookies. Additionally, linebacker Leo Chenal and corner Joshua Williams played rotationally. Despite the inexperience, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s group finished 11th in yards against.
Kansas City won its seventh consecutive AFC West title while earning the AFC’s top seed. In the postseason, the Chiefs dispatched the Jaguars in a game Mahomes briefly left due to a high ankle sprain. In the AFC championship game, the Chiefs avenged the previous year’s defeat to the Bengals on a last-second, 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal.
In Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City entered as one-point underdogs to the Eagles, but won 38–35. The offense scored on all four of its second-half possessions while the Chiefs’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack to Philadelphia, which amassed a league-best 69 during the season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.