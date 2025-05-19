Chiefs Dealt Bad News in Projected Standings
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, they will look to make it ten straight years winning the AFC West, but some think that will not be the case for the Chiefs next season and will fall to third in the division.
The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to take the AFC West title off the Chiefs, and they will look to try to do it in 2025.
The division has indeed gotten hard over the offseason, and the West is coming off sending three of its four teams to the playoffs last season, but how many times have we heard the same thing about the Chiefs not winning the AFC West the following year, and they have proved many people wrong?
The Chiefs have a good record against the West as well over the last few seasons, and to not count them out, you're gonna at least have to beat them twice to have a chance. But some think that the Chiefs will have a downfall in the division, all the way down to third place.
PFSN’s Football Playoff Meter (FPM) projects the Chiefs to finish third in the AFC West, behind the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The record of the four teams would finish:
- Denver Broncos, 12-5
- Los Angeles Chargers, 11-6
- Kansas City Chiefs, 10-7
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11
The potential decline in the Chiefs’ performance may have more to do with the rise of their rivals than with a Kansas City collapse. Denver appears to have nailed its coach-quarterback combo, bolstered an already strong defense with the free agent additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, and brought in Jahdae Barron through the draft.
Meanwhile, the Chargers improved their receiving corps by adding Tre Harris from Ole Miss, selected running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, and continued to build on Jim Harbaugh’s culture, one that, even in his first year, has already shown strong chemistry and alignment with quarterback Justin Herbert.
“Don’t bury Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid too quickly, as the Chiefs still made the playoffs at 10-7. But that was good for only third in the brutal AFC West, with the Broncos beating the Chargers in Week 18 to clinch the division at 12-5. The Raiders finished last at 6-11, with a 1-5 division record dooming Pete Carroll’s crew,” Xie writes.
