Chiefs' Defense Ranked Outside of Top-10 Ahead of 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a part of the last three Super Bowls, dating back to 2022 when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Many want to attribute their success to the offensive minds of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but debatably, an even bigger factor has been their defense (especially against the run).
Last season, the Chiefs ranked ninth among all NFL teams in average yards per game allowed to opposing offenses at 320.6. The year before that? 289.8, good for second-best overall. Their defense was a big reason why they made it so far year after year, and it'll make a big difference in 2025.
Even though they've been so great the past couple of years, not everyone believes they can keep it up. According to Pro Football Network, Kansas City is heading into the year as the 14th-ranked defense, a significant downfall from the past couple of seasons.
"Kansas City has now bookended a fourth-place Defense+ finish in 2023 with a pair of 14th’s," PFN noted. "Chris Jones missed a pair of games and recorded his lowest sack total since his rookie season, leading to concerns that his upcoming season at 31 years old could further provide evidence that his best days are behind him."
This may be due to a multitude of factors, but the most obvious one is the player turnover. This offseason, the Chiefs lost several key defensive players, such as star safety Justin Reid and up-and-coming defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
Although the Chiefs did make some notable selections in the recent 2025 Draft, getting DT Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round and CB Ashton Gillotte in the third, it still leaves some question marks.
"That said, this was still the fourth-best scoring unit a season ago," continued PFN. "As long as Patrick Mahomes pressures opponents to be efficient, this defense will be in a position to succeed and finish as an above-average unit."
The potential is there, but a lot of these players aren't fully proven yet, and it's led to some fans and analysts doubting if KC can truly maintain the same defensive prowess that they've had in 2024 and 2023. All we can do is wait.
