Should the Chiefs Add Another Edge Rusher?
The Kansas City Chiefs focused a lot of their attention in free agency on fixing their offensive line. It makes sense as they had a complete meltdown in the Super Bowl, but it left other areas of their roster unattended.
Specifically, the Chiefs' defensive line had some notable players leave in free agency, such as Tershawn Wharton, Joshua Uche, and Derrick Nnadi. The Chiefs drafted players like Omarr Norman-Lott to help with their loss of personnel, but he's just a rookie who will have to get accustomed to playing in the NFL.
The Chiefs' defensive line will still be one of the better units across the NFL, with major contributions from Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. However, if they want to return to form and be one of the best in the league, there are still moves to be made.
Carmen Vitali is an NFL reporter, and in an article published on FOX Sports, she details one move each AFC team should make. For the Chiefs, she believes they must add another edge rusher and predicts their potential acquisition should be Matthew Judon from the Atlanta Falcons.
"This is nitpicking because the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, even if they lost the Super Bowl last year. Part of me wanted to put their biggest need at tight end, even though Travis Kelce is coming back for 2025", said Vitali.
Although Travis Kelce is coming off his worst year in the NFL, I have faith that he'll bounce back in 2025 and have a productive season once again for the Chiefs offense. His best years may be behind him, but I think he wants to go out with a bang before he retires instead of a whimper.
"It couldn’t hurt to have another guy in that room as Kelce gets warmed up for the postseason. Ultimately, I went with edge rusher. They have Chris Jones. They have George Karlaftis. But if you add another problem opposite Karlaftis, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is only going to get more creative".
I do think that adding more pressure for opposing quarterbacks would be a great addition to their defense, and Judon would be a good way for them to buy in fully on the 2025 season. They have to make it back to the Super Bowl, and signing a defensive veteran like Judon improves those chances.
