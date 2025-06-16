SI Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs last season overall had an impressive defense. While the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl didn't showcase it, the Chiefs were hard to beat during the regular season, primarily because of their defensive approach.
Led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs ranked fourth in the National Football League last season in average points allowed per game, with 19.8. Knowing who the franchise has on the offensive side of the ball, it has to take off some pressure, knowing the defense is going to keep you in the game.
Going into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs added a few players through free agency as well as through the 2025 NFL Draft to add to the defense. The likes of Omarr Norman-Lott, Kristian Fulton, Jerry Tillery, and Nohl Williams are some of the names that jump off the additions list who have high hopes going into the new season.
The Chiefs still hold a championship-caliber roster, as they look to claim their 10th straight AFC West division title. That being said, the defense is going to play a massive part. So much so, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Kansas City defense should be solid.
"I think the defense is going to be good," Breer said. "They still have a lot of young talent on that side of the ball. I think bringing back Nick Bolton, I didn't expect it, I think is huge that they did get him back because he's sort of the nerve center of the defense."
"We'll see with Chris Jones. Eventually, it's not going to look the same, but he's still a really great player. Guys like (George) Karlaftis and (Trent) McDuffie they keep getting better. You're going to have to replace Justin Reid, which is a big deal, but you have a couple of guys you drafted and guys like (Bryan) Cook and (Chamarri) Conner, and (Jaden) Hicks."
Going into the new year, the Chiefs should be viewed as having a Top 10 defense. Knowing the impact the Chiefs have had over the last five seasons on both sides of the ball, at the end of the day, defense wins games.
