The Chiefs' Defense Will Be Special in 2025
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs got better on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs went after players that they needed and that best fit their scheme, and the areas that were vacant by players who left from last year's team. The Chiefs did a good job of finding value with every pick they made, and that's why they will have a better roster in 2025 and were one of the best drafting teams.
The Chiefs went after the defensive players after addressing the offense with their first-round pick. But after that, it was clear what the Chiefs were trying to do, especially in the middle rounds. The Chiefs went after players on the defensive line.
One thing the Chiefs want to do better next season is get after the quarterback without having to send the house to do so. Their four-man pass rush one not good last season, and that is one spot that they struggled at for the last couple of seasons.
They have not been able to find a player who can benefit from playing alongside Chris Jones. But they selected a play that can change that in 2025.
And on the back seven of the Chiefs' defense, they have had a lot of turnovers. That is where the team took the losses. But the way the Chiefs drafted this offseason, the defense can still be something special.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the National Football League. He has shown over the years that he can get the most out of his defensive players, no matter who they are. Spagnuolo's defenses have been great since becoming a member of the Chiefs franchise, and he will look to do the same next season.
The 2025 draft class overall is a good one, and on the defensive side of that draft class, it can be special next season. They have a lot of young players on the defensive side, but do not be surprised if the Chiefs have one of the top defenses next season.
The Chiefs will look to bounce back next season and get back to the Super Bowl. To do that, they will have to have good play from their defense.
