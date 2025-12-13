What Chiefs Defense Must Show vs Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs look to keep their playoff hopes alive this Sunday against an AFC West divisional rival, and seeing how poorly the offense played with an injured offensive line, the Chiefs' defense will need to come in full force to get things going.

Although it allowed 20 points to the Houston Texans in Week 14, the second-half defense looked much better than it did in the first. Knowing it's capable of having a strong defense, it sits on that unit's shoulder to get things going.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down why the Chiefs' defense will be the key to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Below is the full transcript from Head Coach Andy Reid from Friday, followed by analysis on why the Chiefs' defense is going to need to keep the Chiefs in the game.

Q: Will the offensive line that finished last game start this week?

REID: “Yeah.”

The offensive line last week had Mahomes running for his life in Week 14, with the exception of regular starters Kingsley Suamataia and Creed Humphrey. If the offensive line performs the same as it did last week, this is a clear "defense saves us" game.

Q: Did Trey Smith have a setback this week or just not ready?

REID: “Just not ready to go. He (Trey Smith) worked through and pushed himself, but I don’t think he’s

quite there.”

Q: How has Esa Pole performed this week?

REID: “He’s (Esa Pole) going about his business the right way. This will be another test for him. Obviously, they (Chargers) have a good defensive front. We will see how he progresses here. He did a nice job last week for sure.”

With Trey Smith out, and Esa Pole in, things need to go swimmingly on defense for Kansas City to keep it's playoff hopes alive.

Q: Have you liked how the guys have performed throughout practice this week?

REID: “Yeah, I like the way they have gone about their business. They worked hard this week, like they

always do. They put forward an effort to get themselves better and that’s all you can expect from a head coach standpoint.”

Q: Would Kingsley Suamataia be your next guy up for swing tackle if another injury happened?

REID: “He (Kinglsey Suamataia) can work out there, yeah, we have Chu (Chukwuebuka Godrick) that can do the same thing. So, yeah

