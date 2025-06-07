Where Chiefs' Defensive Trio Sits in Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was one of the top defenses in the National Football League last season. Even with an offense that struggled last season, the defense was the best unit for the team. The defense gave the offense a lot of opportunities to win games, and when they needed a critical stop, the defense would get it most of the time. The Chiefs' defense wants to get better next season.
The Chiefs this offseason had a lot of turnover with players leaving for free agency this offseason. The Chiefs lost starters, and they would look to get the new players to play those positions well. The team did a good job of getting the right players in place and the players they believe in, and will get them to the elite level and get them to win games in 2025.
The Chiefs' defense always has an answer, even when they lose key players from prior teams. Next season, they look to do it again. Most of the new players are from the 2025 NFL Draft class of the team. It was another good draft for the Chiefs. The Chiefs did not wait around, and they got after it on the defensive side of the draft.
One of the biggest moves that the Chiefs had this offseason was getting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo back to call plays on defense. Spagnuolo interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs but came back to the Chiefs. The success the defense has had since coming to the Chiefs has been tremendous. Every season, no matter what, he has them playing at the top of the league on defense.
Leading the way for the Chiefs' defense will be some of the best players in their respective positions. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton, and cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked those three players at No. 6 for the Chiefs' trio on defense.
Triplets: Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie
Jones again played like the best defensive tackle in the NFL. His elite performances helped the Chiefs make the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. McDuffie had no trouble playing on the outside full-time, and Bolton’s consistency was rewarded with a three-year, $45 million extension.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.