Chiefs' Defensive Line Catches Middle-of-the-Road Ranking
It could be argued that the defense was the best part of the Kansas City Chiefs' roster in 2024. The defense held together close game after close game, truly helping the Chiefs earn their 15-2 record. However, the defensive line going into the new season doesn't exactly scream out to be one of the best.
That being said, the Chiefs' defensive line isn't at all unproductive. The likes of Chris Jones and George Karlaftis are notable and respectable names throughout the NFL. However, compared to the other defensive lines that the NFL has to offer, the Chiefs could hover between good and average.
According to a recent defensive line ranking created by Pro Football Focus's Zoltán Buday, the Chiefs found themselves ranked 15th overall. Seeing that the line had its ups and downs last season, the ranking seems fair. Below is what Buday had to say to defend his claim.
"Chris Jones is arguably the NFL's premier interior defender, furthering a prolific career by earning a position-leading 90.2 PFF overall grade last season. But despite Kansas City's continuous investments in the defensive line, there is not much talent around him," Buday wrote.
"While former first-round pick George Karlaftis earned a career-high 69.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, it ranked only 38th among edge defenders. On the other hand, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was also a first-round pick, barely got any playing time last season and ranked 70th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade."
The defensive line has new reinforcements this season, some of which came from the 2025 NFL Draft. Ashton Gillotte is a prime example of added insurance for the defensive line this season. The third-rounder already has a relationship with Karlaftis, on top of the high ceiling he possesses.
The Chiefs possess a ton of talent on the defensive line that just needs the opportunity to shine through the clouds. Omarr Norman-Lott, the Chiefs' 2025 second-round draft selection, is another option the Chiefs could lean on throughout the entire campaign, especially as he continues to grow.
With the 2025 campaign just around the corner, fans should fully expect the Chiefs to be an improved unit all around, but the hard work starts throughout the offseason.
