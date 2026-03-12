Chris Jones Hints at Possible Chiefs Splash

With the first couple days of the 2026 NFL free agency season gone by, plenty of the top players have found a new home. For the Chiefs, they have been on both the beneficial and negative side this time of year.

Major signings have been at an all-time high for Kansas City. They made the first big splash by signing Kenneth Walker, and they even added Alohi Gilman to boost their defense. For the negatives, many defensive weapons have signed contracts with other teams. Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Leo Chenal are just a few of the names that have left the Chiefs’ organization.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Many pieces on the defensive depth chart have openings that the team will need to fill. Whether that is in the draft or free agency is the main area of focus.

For Chris Jones, he has a possible defensive veteran that he has an eye on.

Cam jordan… — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 11, 2026

Cameron Jordan could be a major get on the defensive line. The Saints defensive end would pair alongside Jones, and he would add veteran leadership to a core of players that will have looming questions this upcoming season.

Although he may be leaning towards the end of his career, he still has been able to be a consistent piece for New Orleans. He recorded 10.5 sacks last season and has proven that he still has that extra drive to him. After a year where the Chiefs’ defense was barely able to get to the quarterback, it could be crucial to add a player that has totaled 132 sacks in his career.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan has played for the Saints since he was drafted in 2011, so it would be a significant change for him to go play for Kansas City. The face of the franchise for quite some time could be looking for a new way of life.

What this means for Chiefs

Kansas City is on the search for key defensive pieces. Adding Jordan may not be a long-term move, but it would bring in a solid player that is still able to compete at the highest level.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There are plenty of top edge rushers in this upcoming draft, so the Chiefs will have an option at cheap free agents or drafting young talents. The 8-time Pro Bowl piece of Cameron Jordan could be enticing. He has never won a Super Bowl and at 37-years old, he may be looking for a team that could end his career with a major win.

If Chris Jones is all for it, the Chiefs might be too.