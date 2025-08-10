Chiefs Preseason Game Injury Updates
Regardless of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals playing in a preseason game that does not affect their regular season record, the two franchises played as if it were a win-or-go-home situation. Unfortunately, that mentality resulted in two Chief defenders getting injured.
Cornerback Jaylen Watson, someone who only played in six games last season due to injury, once again finds himself in a potential bad situation. In the first quarter of the game against the Cardinals, Watson was on the wrong end of a hit, resulting in his removal from the game and placing him under concussion protocol.
Watson's status has yet to be updated, but the Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League don't like to mess around with concussions. Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Xavier Worthy was placed under concussion protocol, but ended up being just fine. Hopefully, Watson has the same recovery, because the Chiefs are going to need him ready for the regular season.
The biggest blow for the Chiefs came in the form of safety Deon Bush suffering an Achilles tear. Bush is likely to miss the 2025 campaign due to the injury, as the veteran looked to reclaim a spot on the 53-man roster for the regular season.
Head coach Andy Reid sent his regards to Bush, as reported by ESPN's Nate Taylor.
- "Deon was having a good [training] camp, too," Reid said. "He's got to have surgery on it. It's too bad because he's been playing really well. He's a good kid."
Chiefs rookie Jeffrey Bassa also got banged up on a play after a quarterback hit, but was able to walk off the field with no injuries. He would return and collect the most total tackles for the franchise against Arizona, setting himself up nicely for a possible increased role.
The Chiefs have two more preseason games on their schedule before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the regular season. With injuries already occurring, the Chiefs will need to make sure they remain competitive without risking their health before the grueling season ahead.
The next preseason game for the Chiefs is against the Seattle Seahawks on August 15.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE