What Derrick Nnadi Trade Means for Chiefs
With the preseason over and done with, the Kansas City Chiefs took it upon themselves to call the New York Jets and make a trade. The trade was for a familiar face in Kansas City, as veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will once again don a Chiefs uniform.
The Chiefs didn't sign Nnadi this offseason after his contract expired, in part due to his lack of performance last season. Through 17 games, Nnadi had career low numbers, with 11 total tackles, three solo tackles and eight assists. He also had one stuff.
The Jets and Nnadi agreed to a one-year deal worth $1,422,500, but as it can be assumed now, the Jets are more concerned about their future rather than their present, as the Chiefs and Jets will swap conditional 2027 sixth- and seventh-round picks as part of the deal.
However, just because Nnadi had a down season last year doesn't mean that he isn't still a valuable player. He has shown that value to the Chiefs organization, and seeing how the Chiefs' last two preseason games went on defense, adding a veteran back to the room could only benefit what they are trying to achieve.
Nnadi's Experience
Nnadi has experience at both left and right defensive tackle, and given that he's spent several seasons under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the three-time Super Bowl champion should be able to pick up where he left off.
The Chiefs signed veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this offseason to add depth to the defensive tackle room, as well as drafted Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on how the Chiefs feel about Norman-Lott's development this offseason, it could play a part in the reason Nnadi is once again wearing a Chiefs uniform.
Nnadi has the experience to give to the position that he shares with the likes of Chris Jones and Mike Pennel. According to PFF, Nnadi had an overall grade of 35.8 last season, but his presence and insurance provided could benefit the Chiefs through the grueling season. Especially as Pennel continues to age.
The defense in Kansas City can hold its own, but bringing back a player who is already familiar with the scheme and the coaches, who also adds depth, should likely increase the internal confidence for the franchise.
