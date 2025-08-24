Why Preseason Game Outcomes Shouldn't Worry Chiefs Fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are enduring an interesting stretch ahead of the 2025 regular season. Dating back to their Super Bowl LIX defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the three preseason losses to the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, the Chiefs haven't found the win column in a while.
While the preseason stats don't count toward the Chiefs' regular season record, it could be viewed as lighter fluid to increase the narrative that the franchise's dynasty has come crashing down. However, from what we've seen in years past for the Chiefs in the preseason, it doesn't replicate the way they play in the regular season.
The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to kick off their campaign. This will be yet another Chiefs-Chargers matchup in the first week of the season, and in the past, Kansas City has found a way to secure a victory against its familiar foe.
Since 2016, the Chiefs have taken on the Chargers in the first week of the campaign twice, and both have leaned towards Kansas City. Dating back to 2015, the Chiefs have found themselves winning right out of the gate of the season, holding a 9-1 Week 1 record in that span.
It must also be kept in mind that during the preseason, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of his coaching staff don't want to burn out their starters or have them risk an injury to secure a meaningless victory. From what was displayed by the starters against the Bears in the preseason finale, this stretch of defeat shouldn't worry their fan base.
Promising Signs
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' preseason was spent on the sideline for the majority of the Chiefs' games. Making an appearance in the first and final game of the preseason, Mahomes continued to show why it's difficult to doubt the player that he is, scoring two touchdowns in two drives this offseason.
The rookie additions this offseason, as well as the free agent signings, both look promising heading into the new season. Regardless of the Chiefs making it to three straight Super Bowls, the most recent was the one they lost, which forced the front office's hand to stay put or improve. On paper, and on the field, they look improved.
