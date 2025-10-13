Chiefs Quarterback Review: Breaking Down Mahomes' Week 6 Performance
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a big performance from their offense to take down the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered. Mahomes, having never beaten Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the regular season, can now say he is victorious for the first time.
Mahomes built off his successful weeks as of late, taking it to the Lions and evading contact several times. If this is the Mahomes the Chiefs are getting down the stretch, they should continued to be a feared franchise in the National Football League.
Lets break down how Mahomes played on Sunday Night Football.
Mahomes' Stat Line
- In the 30-17 victory over Detroit, Mahomes had 22 completions in 30 attempts, earning himself 257 passing yards. The offensive line helped Mahomes out a lot against the Lions, but he was sacked three times out of 14 attempts.
- Securing himself a rushing touchdown and three touchdown passes, Mahomes stepped up to the challenge when competing against one of the NFL's top offenses. The Chiefs quarterback had great ball control as well, not tossing an interception and earning a 132.2 passer rating.
- Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt helped Mahomes when it came to the ground game, as Mahomes was the second-leading runner in the game. Pacheco ran for 51 yards in 12 carries, whereas Mahomes had ten carries go for 31 rushing yards.
Who Helped Mahomes the Most?
On the receiving side of the football, Juju Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce proved to be some of the best options for Kansas City has right now. The three collected 180 receiving yards, averaging 60 receiving yards each.
Keep in mind that this was the last week without Rashee Rice in the wide receiving room. If the Chiefs' receivers could perform like that against the Lions, they should be even more feared with Rice added into the mix.
What's Next for Kansas City?
Ending Week 6 with a win, Mahomes and company have to refocus as they get ready to host their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are easily the worst team in the AFC West division this season, but they are still a team to be wary of, especially with the history they have with the Chiefs.
OnSI sincerely appreciates your trust in delivering you the best information in Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation by giving your thoughts on how Week 5 unfolded by visiting our Facebook page (here).