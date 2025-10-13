Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Quarterback Review: Breaking Down Mahomes' Week 6 Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions in Week 6, but how well did quarterback Patrick Mahomes perform in a game that mattered so much?

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a big performance from their offense to take down the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered. Mahomes, having never beaten Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the regular season, can now say he is victorious for the first time.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes built off his successful weeks as of late, taking it to the Lions and evading contact several times. If this is the Mahomes the Chiefs are getting down the stretch, they should continued to be a feared franchise in the National Football League.

Lets break down how Mahomes played on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mahomes' Stat Line

  • In the 30-17 victory over Detroit, Mahomes had 22 completions in 30 attempts, earning himself 257 passing yards. The offensive line helped Mahomes out a lot against the Lions, but he was sacked three times out of 14 attempts.
  • Securing himself a rushing touchdown and three touchdown passes, Mahomes stepped up to the challenge when competing against one of the NFL's top offenses. The Chiefs quarterback had great ball control as well, not tossing an interception and earning a 132.2 passer rating.
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt helped Mahomes when it came to the ground game, as Mahomes was the second-leading runner in the game. Pacheco ran for 51 yards in 12 carries, whereas Mahomes had ten carries go for 31 rushing yards.

Who Helped Mahomes the Most?

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the receiving side of the football, Juju Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce proved to be some of the best options for Kansas City has right now. The three collected 180 receiving yards, averaging 60 receiving yards each.

Keep in mind that this was the last week without Rashee Rice in the wide receiving room. If the Chiefs' receivers could perform like that against the Lions, they should be even more feared with Rice added into the mix.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What's Next for Kansas City?

Ending Week 6 with a win, Mahomes and company have to refocus as they get ready to host their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are easily the worst team in the AFC West division this season, but they are still a team to be wary of, especially with the history they have with the Chiefs.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

