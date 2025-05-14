How Chiefs' Draft Class Compares to AFC West Rivals
It's become a near-consensus expectation for the Kansas City Chiefs to either win or appear in the AFC Championship. For the last three seasons, they've won it for three consecutive seasons off the backs of incredible rookie draft classes by general manager Brett Veach, setting the tone for a young yet experienced roster.
This year, the Chiefs are hoping to have similar results from their 2025 class, which is headlined by top offensive tackle prospect Josh Simmons. It's a good group of players that fill needs and are expected to have immediate roles in their rookie seasons, but how do they compare to the rest of the AFC West and their draft classes?
Let's examine each draft class in the division and see if the Chiefs have the edge.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders had a whopping 11 draft selections and took advantage of their five top-100 choices with players who could find key roles in the offense very quickly. Ashton Jeanty headlines Las Vegas' rookie class along with wide receiver Jack Bech, cornerback Darien Porter, and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant.
I saw several reaches in Day 3 with selections that did not have great value. Defensive lineman J.J. Pegues is the only player I saw on the third day of picks that presented adequate value. I would also argue they didn't have high-end value with most of their selections overall, though Jeanty is one of a kind.
The edge? Chiefs.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos had a fascinating draft class. The selection of Jahdae Barron was fantastic at No. 20, giving Vance Joseph a playmaker in the secondary who can play almost anywhere in certain situations. R.J. Harvey was an interesting choice at No. 60 and likely a reach, but he gets a pass because he's creative in the open field with adequate vision and ball skills.
After that, their rookie class underwhelmed. Wide receiver Pat Bryant bestowed a fifth-round grade on my draft board, but he has some qualities that could get him into a significant role quickly. Que Robinson is an interesting developmental pass rusher who could see the field later in the season as a sub-package rusher.
Overall, the Broncos added more depth and developmental talent than anything, with Barron being a potential new standout on a rock-solid roster.
The edge? Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers
It's hard to dislike this Chargers draft class at all. I love the Omarion Hampton choice at 22, giving Greg Roman a tailback that can turn into the workhorse of the offense very quickly. Wide receiver Tre Harris, nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell, and pass rusher Kyle Kennard were good Day 2 draft picks that will have significant playing time during their rookie season.
The rest of Los Angeles's draft featured more depth and developmental talents than anything else. Oronde Gadsden II could be a fun 'move' tight end in 12 or 13 personnel packages. Safety R.J. Mickens provides special teams value as well as some versatility on the backend and box to be an effective player down the line. It was a good draft, but they did have some missed opportunities on Day 3, giving the Chiefs a slight edge.
The edge? Chiefs.
The Verdict
Kansas City had the best draft class in the division, and I promise this isn't biased. The value of their draft class compared to their division rivals was much better on my personal board, with Simmons, wide receiver Jalen Royals, and running back Brashard Smith presenting the best overall value for their respective draft slots.
The Chiefs filled their needs at key areas in the trenches and outward, selecting talents that are likely to see the field sooner rather than later with skill sets that have been missing on each side of the ball.
