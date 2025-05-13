Chiefs Look to Maintain Difficult Home-Field Advantage in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the more difficult teams to defeat when they're playing on their home turf, and for several reasons. Not only has the franchise compiled a talented roster over the years, but the fans who show up make sure they are participants in leading the Chiefs to victory.
While plays will ultimately come down to the players on the field executing the game plan, the fans in attendance, specifically at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, raise their voices in support of their franchise and to distract their opponents. Their efforts over the years have worked terrifically.
In 2014, the Chiefs set a Guinness World Record for having the loudest stadium in the world, as the franchise took on the New England Patriots. Reaching 142.2 decibels in just the first quarter of the game, the Chiefs Kingdom has continuously lived up to being the loudest fans filling the loudest stadium in the world.
While the record was set over a decade ago, there are still several players who deem Arrowhead Stadium as the hardest stadium to play in the National Football League, at least from a defensive standpoint.
In an ESPN article written by Ben Baby earlier this year, Baby revealed that Arrowhead is still the toughest place to play from a player's view. Earning 57 points and sitting atop the first tier named "The top 3 can leave you 'scarred'".
"I just think the aura, and the fans are nuts," Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said. "They're so loud, you can't even hear yourself think at times. And obviously, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a great duo. They feed off that energy, and their defense feeds off it, too, Chris Jones and them. The atmosphere is crazy."
Following a disappointing finish to the 2024 campaign, the Chiefs are preparing for another grueling season ahead, looking to reclaim their throne. For those attending Chiefs games this season, which tickets go on sale on Thursday, be sure to remind the NFL world why Arrowhead Stadium is deemed the loudest football stadium in the world.
