Chiefs' Draft Class Among Youngest in NFL
General Manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs' front office are known for finding undervalued and "hidden" talent late in the draft. 2025 was no different. The Chiefs may have built their best class in years during last week's annual draft.
While it's not certain how good these new rookies will play out in the big leagues, many fans and team executives are already impressed with Kansas City's choices, as all three days of the draft were full of strategic selections.
According to Daniel Griffis of "Action News Jax", Kansas City's 2025 rookie class is among the youngest in the NFL, with an average age of 22.14 years old.
While age isn't necesarrily a direct indicator of future success, it's definitely a place to start. The Chiefs' coaching staff usually favors keeping rookies on the sideline in favor of experienced veterans as a way to help grow and develop their young players early on. If that's the case, it would be beneficial for Kansas City to keep selecting younger players in future drafts.
The Chiefs have multiple star-studded veterans on their roster and even in the starting lineup. Players like tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones not only deliver production on the field, but off the field as well.
Kelce specifically loves the fact that players think of him as a mentor and role model and is never afraid to lend a helping hand to the younger guys. The Chiefs heavily value having a veteran presence in the locker room, as it allows the younger players to get integrated into the team much faster and more efficiently.
Only time will tell how impactful this year's rookie class will be in year one, but no situation is as good for a rookie as being drafted to the Chiefs. In 2025, everyone's going to be hungry to reclaim the throne and that's why it's the best place a rookie can be.
With new help to the offensive and defensive line, the Chiefs will hopefully be able to maintain their dominance throughout the league and continue on their dynastic run.
