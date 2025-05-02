Where Chiefs Rank in SI's Power Rankings After 2025 Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 2024 season. Now, as they get closer to the start of the 2025 season, a lot has happened in the offseason for the Chiefs that will surely have an impact on the 2025 NFL season.
This offseason, the Chiefs have lost many players from last season's team. Key players found new homes in free agency, and the Chiefs will look to start another season with new players that will play a big role in getting back to the Super Bowl in 2025.
The Chiefs made their moves as well in free agency, bringing in a couple of players who fill in the needs that were left because of players who left. The Chiefs did not look to be a team making moves in free agency, but they did and had to, to make sure they did not miss out on every player that can bring them value and help the team be better next season.
The team then went into the 2025 NFL Draft last week knowing exactly what their biggest needs were. They addressed their needs well.
The Chiefs went after them right away at the start of the draft. The Chiefs did a good job once again in finding the right players in the draft and getting the best value for players, considering not only the positions they were looking for but also where they were picking from.
Now we look at where the Chiefs sit in the power rankings after the 2025 draft and how this draft will impact the Chiefs' season next year.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has the Chiefs ranked No. 4 in the power rankings out of all the NFL teams.
Previous ranking: 4
Just keep drafting big people. Seriously. That’s the plan. No more Clyde Edwards-Helaire picks to outsmart ourselves. And that’s exactly what Andy Reid and Brett Veach did here. A high-upside offensive tackle, a high-upside defensive tackle and a tackle-for-loss machine edge defender in the first three picks. The Chiefs’ needs are evident after a Super Bowl loss that will sting for a long while to come.
The Chiefs' roster is definitely better because of the draft. The way the Chiefs have had their rookies playing in recent years, this class will also have a strong impact on the team next season.
