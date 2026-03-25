The Concerning Rumors Swirling Around the Chiefs at No. 9
In this story:
The 2026 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away, is one of the most polarizing ones in recent memory.
One of the top storylines heading into this year's draft is how the Kansas City Chiefs will utilize the No. 9 pick, which still does not feel right, considering that Patrick Mahomes is the starting quarterback. However, as everyone is fully aware, the Chiefs' weaknesses were thoroughly exposed last season, resulting in a 6-11 campaign.
Nevertheless, Kansas City owns a top-10 pick for a reason, and the front office must make the most out of this opportunity. On Monday, The Ringer's Todd McShay released his latest mock draft, which included the Chiefs selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the ninth-overall pick.
However, on his podcast, shortly after his mock draft was published, McShay revealed an interesting tidbit of news that even he found shocking.
McShay's Thoughts
- "There's still some thought from people that know or who are dialed in, that if Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at nine, that could be the pick for the Chiefs."
Why This is a Concern
Remember, this time of year, there are a ton of smokescreens being set around the league, but this would not make sense if Kansas City considered drafting Love at No. 9, if available. The Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed.
Now, this scenario requires several teams, including the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders - all teams that have been heavily linked with the star running back - to pass on Love.
In the event that the Notre Dame running back slips to No. 9, Kansas City should not consider turning in a card that starts with the words running back. Instead, here is what the Chiefs should do in this situation.
What the Chiefs Should Do
Again, I don't expect Love to fall past the seventh pick, which is owned by the Commanders, but if he is available by the time Kansas City is on the clock, general manager Brett Veach should start fielding calls and trade the pick to the highest bidder.
The Chiefs have already accumulated three additional picks in this year's draft, including No. 29, by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.
While that is a gauntlet of capital, the Chiefs should continue to bolster their ammunition in this specific scenario. Also, if Love is still on the board, it is likely that the top-three pass rushers are off the board, which would incentivize Kansas City to move this pick.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.