The Concerning Rumors Swirling Around the Chiefs at No. 9

The 2026 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away, is one of the most polarizing ones in recent memory.

One of the top storylines heading into this year's draft is how the Kansas City Chiefs will utilize the No. 9 pick, which still does not feel right, considering that Patrick Mahomes is the starting quarterback. However, as everyone is fully aware, the Chiefs' weaknesses were thoroughly exposed last season, resulting in a 6-11 campaign.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Kansas City owns a top-10 pick for a reason, and the front office must make the most out of this opportunity. On Monday, The Ringer's Todd McShay released his latest mock draft, which included the Chiefs selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the ninth-overall pick.

However, on his podcast, shortly after his mock draft was published, McShay revealed an interesting tidbit of news that even he found shocking.

McShay's Thoughts

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's still some thought from people that know or who are dialed in, that if Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at nine, that could be the pick for the Chiefs."

Why This is a Concern

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Remember, this time of year, there are a ton of smokescreens being set around the league, but this would not make sense if Kansas City considered drafting Love at No. 9, if available. The Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed.

Now, this scenario requires several teams, including the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders - all teams that have been heavily linked with the star running back - to pass on Love.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the event that the Notre Dame running back slips to No. 9, Kansas City should not consider turning in a card that starts with the words running back. Instead, here is what the Chiefs should do in this situation.

What the Chiefs Should Do

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Again, I don't expect Love to fall past the seventh pick, which is owned by the Commanders, but if he is available by the time Kansas City is on the clock, general manager Brett Veach should start fielding calls and trade the pick to the highest bidder.

The Chiefs have already accumulated three additional picks in this year's draft, including No. 29, by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images