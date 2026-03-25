The Chiefs Cannot Take This Route in the First Two Rounds

With less than 30 days until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs' front office's preparation and due diligence will be put to the test.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL draft analyst Field Yates released a two-round mock draft. Here are his predictions for which players the Chiefs will select with three picks inside the top 40.

No. 9: WR - Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs are in desperate need of more big-play receivers, as Xavier Worthy hasn't been a consistent spark plug for them the past two seasons," Yates explained. "Tyson is the most explosive wide receiver in the draft and neck and neck with Carnell Tate for WR1 in my rankings. He has very good size, acceleration, unique run-after-catch skills and field-stretching ability."

"Tyson dealt with a hamstring injury in 2025 and previously suffered a broken collarbone and ACL tear, but he changes an offense when healthy," Yates continued. "He had 50 catches, 732 yards and six touchdowns in the final six games of the 2024 season."

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs for a touchdown against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As much as I believe that Tyson is the best wide receiver in this year's draft and possesses an elite ceiling, his injury history is concerning. Also, wide receiver is the one position on Kansas City's roster that has struggled with availability the last few seasons, and adding another variable to that equation is too risky with a top-10 pick.

The Chiefs, as currently constructed, are not able to cope with a potential extended absence if Tyson were to miss multiple weeks during the season. On paper, this would be a great pick, but at No. 9, paired with the ramifications, it is simply not worth the risk for a team with more apparent needs.

No. 29: Edge - Cashius Howell

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs haven't had two first-round picks since 2022, when they drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis," Yates stated. "While the former was traded this offseason (to land this pick), the latter needs some help on the edge."

"Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 11.5 sacks in 2025, displaying an excellent first step, ability to bend the edge and closing speed," Yates continued. "He lacks the optimal length for an edge rusher with just 30¼-inch arms, but that is offset by his ability to get underneath and around offensive tackles."

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If we are going to have concerns about Rueben Bain Jr.'s arm length, then the same goes for Howell. Yes, the Texas A&M pass rusher will come at a lower price, but it is still a first-round investment. Howell may have been incredibly productive in college, but that does not guarantee success at the next level.

Additionally, there are a few players selected after this pick by other teams that would be preferable options for the Chiefs, including Clemson pass rusher T.J. Parker, who ended up being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 45 in this particular mock.

No. 40: LB - Jake Golday

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Kansas City saw Leo Chenal sign with the Commanders and could find his replacement in Golday, a former Central Arkansas star who wrapped up his career at Cincinnati," Yates said. "He's instinctive and rangy, and he could provide legit pass-rush juice for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He registered 12 pressures on just 68 pass-rush snaps in 2025."

I would argue he is not even the best linebacker available at this selection. Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. was the next pick in this mock, and his ability to contribute in pass coverage would be a perfect complement to Nick Bolton. I am not a fan of this pick, and even more so, the Chiefs would enter the third round without addressing the secondary.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images