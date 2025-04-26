The Chiefs Make a Statement in NFL Draft's Second Day
The Kansas City Chiefs needed help on both their offensive and defensive lines. They addressed their defensive line on the second day of the draft after addressing their offensive line on the draft's first night.
Pro Football Network's Stats and Insights graded each Day Two pick from every team in the National Football League. PFN gave the Chiefs' second-round selection of defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott a B+, as the talented lineman addresses a significant need.
"Chris Jones may be the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he can do it all alone. Kansas City’s interior was looking awfully thin after Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi both left in free agency. In adding Omar Norman-Lott, the Chiefs are getting a defensive tackle who brings more pass-rush juice than most of Jones’ DT partners typically have," PFN said.
"Norman-Lott comes with natural leverage as a 6’2” player with nearly 34-inch arms, and had 9.5 sacks the last two seasons for the Volunteers. His explosiveness but relative lack of size (291 pounds) means he’ll probably be limited to passing downs early in his career. However, that should give Steve Spagnuolo plenty of options to play with on third downs, which is always dangerous for opposing quarterbacks."
"The Chiefs were expected to address the EDGE position at some point, with suspect depth past George Karlaftis. Ashton Gillotte wasn’t the highest-rated EDGE on the board at this juncture, but he no doubt fits the Chiefs’ profile at the position, and his production at the collegiate level speaks for itself.
In the third round, the Chiefs selected edge rusher Ashton Gillotte. PFN noted that Gillotte was a machine for Louisville while he was there. Kansas City had a solid second day, investing in its thin defensive line.
"In four years at Louisville, Gillotte amassed 26.5 sacks and 41 tackles for loss. At a hyperdense 6’2”, 264 pounds, he’s a relentless two-phase attacker with eye-popping point-of-attack power, searing closing burst, and the ankle flexion to reduce his surface area while using heavy hands in the pass-rush phase," PFN said.
"He was sometimes forgotten in this EDGE class, but with the Chiefs, he could soon remind onlookers how good he is."
