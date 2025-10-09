Chiefs Get Travis Kelce Replacement in Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have not gotten off to the start they would have liked this season. They are sitting at 2-3 heading into Week 6 of the NFL season. They are looking to turn it around but it does not get any easier for them.
The Chiefs have looked better on the offensive side of the ball over the last few games, but only one of those games turned into a win. And for the Chiefs, at the end of the day, that is all that matters. They are not out of it yet, but they cannot keep losing games.
Coming into this season, the biggest question was how this Chiefs offense would look with moving pieces all over the offense. It did not start out well in the first few games, but they found their footing recently. That is the good news moving forward. They want to keep showing that they can score with the best of them, and their offense is electric. They just need to put more games together where both sides of the ball play well. That is what hurt them in the last game.
A player that a lot of people are keeping an eye on is veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce came back this season to give his team everything he has left. This could be Kelce's last season in the NFL and with the Chiefs. He has had an okay season, but he does look a step slower. But that does not mean he is not a good weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season. Kelce has had two touchdowns on the year and 243 yards in five games.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently gave his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and he had the Chiefs taking Kelce's replacement.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (2–3)
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Travis Kelce has been a Pro Bowler in 10 consecutive seasons, but he nearly retired after the 2024 season and is in the last year of his contract with the Chiefs. Sadiq is a strong replacement. The 6' 3", 245-pounder has a well-rounded skill set: He’s a quality blocker with the athleticism, hands and run-after-catch instincts to hit explosive plays in the pass game; he’s had receptions of 20-plus yards in each of the Ducks’ five games.
