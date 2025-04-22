What Ranking do Chiefs Get Over Last 5 Years in Drafting?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the better drafting teams over the last few years. When they lose key players year after year and even after their Super Bowl runs, they always seem to find the right answer by selecting the right players that fit their team's needs. The Chiefs will need another solid draft class in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.
Before we get to draft night for 2025, we want to take a look at what the Chiefs have done over the last five years in the draft.
No matter what round it is or what pick they are selecting, general manager Brett Veach has done an excellent job of knowing what the team's needs are and when it is the right time to take a certain player. Veach and the Chiefs have not been scared to move up and trade up for a player they believe will give them the best chance to win. We have seen that over the years, and that can be the case for this year as well.
The Chiefs have started their own dynasty over the years. And the way they have done that is by making their roster improvements in the NFL Draft. They have made the right picks, they have taken advantage of bad drafting teams, and know how to get players to buy in.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic ranked the Chiefs the second-best drafting team over the last five years.
Total 50 picks: 5
Pro Bowls: 4
Starting seasons: 39
Best pick: C Creed Humphrey (No. 63, 2021); Worst pick: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32, 2020); Best value: G Trey Smith (No. 226, 2021)
No team has done more with less in recent drafts than the Chiefs, which consistently have picked toward the bottom of the first round. Humphrey (technically, the third center off the board in 2021) was one of the NFL’s best interior linemen by the end of his rookie season and remains so today.
The Chiefs have found talent in different rounds over the last five seasons, and that is because they are picking at the bottom of most rounds as well. That is something that is not easy to do. They have their work cut out for them in this year's draft, which can be the most important in franchise history.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.