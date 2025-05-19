The Chiefs Are Ready for the 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are eager to start the season. Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com noted some of the most interesting aspects of the Chiefs' schedule this upcoming season. He believes the Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, coming early in the season, is a positive.
"The Eagles whipped the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22, and it wasn't even that close. Now we get another meeting between these two teams -- on Sept. 14 -- in what is becoming something of a rivalry," Chadiha said.
"The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl three seasons ago, with Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster taunting some Philadelphia players on social media after the contest. The Eagles won a regular-season game in Kansas City in 2023, with Philly head coach Nick Sirianni taunting fans on the way out of Arrowhead Stadium. What are the chances there is some bad blood brewing when these two hook up again?"
Chadiha cited the Chiefs' matchups against some of the best quarterbacks and teams in the league as a reason for Kansas City and its fans to be excited about the upcoming season. The Chiefs' matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will be must-see TV.
"It's always fun when the best quarterbacks in the league meet during the regular season, and this year will be no different for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes will battle with Lamar Jackson's Ravens in Week 4 and Josh Allen's Bills in Week 9. Those three players have won the last three league MVPs, and Mahomes has beaten both in the past two AFC title games. Don't miss these contests. You'd regret it," Chadiha said.
Chadiha thinks the Chiefs have officially become the team's go-to team for Christmas Day games, as this will be the third consecutive season they have played on the holiday.
"This will be the third straight year that Kansas City will play a game on Dec. 25, as the Chiefs will host Denver this time around. The Chiefs won in Pittsburgh on Christmas last year and lost at home to Las Vegas in 2023. There used to be questions about how teams would handle playing games on this date. The Chiefs can now be classified as experts in this new tradition," Chadiha said.
