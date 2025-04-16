Who Do the Chiefs Take in 2024 Re-Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to have another successful class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Over the last few drafts, they have been one of the better drafting teams in the National Football League.
Most has to do with their personnel they have in place and the scouts that have found talent with most of the picks they have. Also, from some of the bad drafting teams that the Chiefs have taken advantage of.
In last year's draft, the Chiefs traded up to take wide receiver Xavier Worthy. It was no surprise to see the Chiefs trade up, given we've seen it before. The surprising part of the trade was who they traded with, and that was with AFC rival the Buffalo Bills, who were also looking for a wide receiver. But the Bills still traded their pick with the Chiefs.
Trading up and selecting Worthy was the right move for the Chiefs. Worthy had a good rookie season in 2024 and was the second top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. When a lot of injuries hit the receiving room in Kansas City last season, the one receiver that stayed consistent was Worthy. He was called to be the number one receiver in his rookie season, and he answered the call.
Now that it is draft season, we take a look back at the 2024 NFL Draft and see what teams would draft different players in a re-draft.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Chiefs making a different selection in his 2024 NFL Re-Draft.
Baumgardner had the Bills keep their pick instead of trading it to the Chiefs, and the Bills took Worthy with the 28th overall pick. That left the Chiefs sitting back at the end of the first round. They took running back Bucky Irving, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the original draft.
"Despite playing at 195 pounds, Irving became a true three-down threat for the Bucs last season, rushing for 1,199 yards and eight touchdowns and adding 49 catches. Imagine him in Kansas City's offense," said Baumgardner.
The Chiefs did not have a run game all of last season, Irving would of helped that but the leaves the Chiefs with looking for another back in the 2025 draft.
