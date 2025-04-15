Why It Makes Sense For Chiefs to Trade Out of 1st-Round
It is almost time for the National Football League to officially put the teams on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is less than two weeks away and an exciting time for teams, prospects, and fans worldwide. It gives them a sneak peek of what their teams can look like as they get set for the 2025 season.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, it is another draft where they want to find more talent and the right players that will help the franchise continue to have success.
The Chiefs will have a good chance to achieve that, especially given their recent draft success with players they have selected from round one to the last round.
The 2025 draft will be important for the Chiefs because of all the areas they still need to address. The Chiefs are looking to get better for the 2025 season, but right now, they are not set up to have a better defense than they did last year. On the offensive side, they still need to find the best protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and to allow the Chiefs to have a running game.
What helps the Chiefs in the draft that other teams do not have, is a general manager in Brett Veach and a head coach in Andy Reid that have been working together for a while and have been successful over the last couple of years in finding the right players for their teams and have done well replacing the players that have gone elsewhere.
And with the Chiefs picking at the end of the first round with the 31st, it will not be surprising to see the Chiefs move out of the first round and get more draft capital.
The Chiefs can trade back and still get the player they wanted to with their original pick. Teams looking for a quarterback early in the second round can give the Chiefs a call and move up to get that quarterback. The Chiefs will get another second-round pick and at least one more pick. Also, the Chiefs can take that extra draft pick and make a trade proposal for the player they want if needed.
