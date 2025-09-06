Don’t Get Emotional: Chiefs’ 1st-Half Letdown Biggest Concern After Loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs had 29 weeks to regroup, retool and refocus after their disappointing Super Bowl loss. They woke up 30 minutes too late. And, after their 27-21 season-opening loss Friday in Brazil, there was plenty of blame for everyone.
- “We can learn from this as we move forward,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “I’ve got to make sure I get my team in a better state there coming out, playing with more emotion. We were a little flat that first half, and that cost us.
- “There were some good things in there, but, again, we’ve got to make sure we take care of business, and that’s my responsibility.”
The business of third downs
In the business of third-down conversions, the Chargers’ first-half emotional advantage was most glaring. The Chiefs on offense were 0-for-7 in the first half. Kansas City’s initial three third-down snaps set the tone for its flat start:
- On a first-quarter incompletion – the third snap of the season -- Xavier Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on double crossing patterns. The second-year wide receiver left the game with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. His status for next week and longer is uncertain.
- On third-and-9 from the Chargers’ 42-yard line, Mahomes had Hollywood Brown wide open for a first down on the left side, but the receiver dropped the pass, forcing the Chiefs to punt.
- And on Kansas City’s third possession, another three-and-out, Tyquan Thornton had separation on a deep ball down the right sideline but slowed up for some reason. Mahomes’ pass fell several yards in front of him.
Chiefs were different team in second half, but it was too late
Mahomes, who nearly led the Chiefs on a storybook comeback after halftime, was at a loss for the lack of emotion in the first half.
- “I mean, it’s hard to say,” said Mahomes, who was 12 of 21 for 98 yards in the first half. “I feel like we had energy at practice yesterday and all throughout the week. But when you don’t come out and play with the right mindset, you get beat. And the Chargers came out with the right mindset and we didn’t. And they beat us.”
They beat the Chiefs with a pass-heavy game plan that seemed to catch Kansas City off guard. Justin Herbert consistently found holes in the Chiefs’ secondary, especially on effective intermediate routes.
Veteran 33-year-old Keenan Allen, who re-signed with the Chargers a month ago after one season in Chicago, had 68 yards and a touchdown while leading the Chargers with seven catches.
And when the Chargers had to move the chains on third down, they did, especially in the first half. Herbert on third-down passes finished 7 of 8 with two touchdowns. He also iced the game with a 19-yard scramble in the fourth quarter.
Without a flawlessly executed emergency field goal by the Chiefs to end the first half, Los Angeles would’ve had a two-score halftime advantage.
The Chiefs (0-1)) know they have to regroup in a hurry. After their 11-hour return flight, they'll get an extra day of rest before a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia (1-0) on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.
