Chiefs Eager to Play Internationally
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to kick off the second game of the 2025 NFL season in São Paulo, Brazil. This will be a Friday night game which is currently scheduled for September 5th of Week One, where the Chargers will be the designated home team.
Amid the annual league meeting that has been going on the past few days, the Kansas City Chiefs have come out on top as the frontrunners to challenge the Chargers in South America. Nate Taylor and Daniel Popper of "The Atheltic" have come out saying that according to multiple sources, the Chiefs are the top franchise in consideration to go against Los Angeles internationally.
The Chiefs' organization certainly isn't opposed to the idea and constantly looks for ways to grow their international presence and fandom.
“On playing international games, we’re willing to do it whenever the opportunity presents itself,” exclaimed Chiefs owner Clark Hunt Monday. “We don’t have a lot of control over that, except periodically with whatever the rotation (of teams scheduled to play overseas) of the league is at where we can be the home team.
“We make the league aware every year that we would be delighted to play (an international game), whether as a home team or as an away team. We hope, at some point, we’ll get picked back up.”
Hunt was asked a peculiar question on Monday: "How do you feel about the Chiefs being the new 'America's team?" Originally, the title had belonged to the infamous Dallas Cowboys. However, after multiple lackluster seasons, fans are starting to turn their heads. As this question amused Hunt, he went on to say:
“Well, our goal is to be the world’s team,” Hunt said. “That starts with being one of the top teams here in the United States. It’s a credit to our players, some of the personalities that we have on the team and certainly the success we’ve had the last six years. Our TV ratings have been very high whenever we play.
“We also have some very special fans (of Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce) who help drive those numbers as well.”
