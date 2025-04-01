Chiefs Continue to Grow International Presence
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to grow their international presence, constantly expanding the reach of the Chiefs Kingdom.
On Monday, the team announced that it attained international commercialization and marketing rights for three new countries: Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as a part of the NFL's Global Markets Initiative. With these additions, this puts the Chiefs in 7 international markets, including Mexico, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Chiefs football to fans in the UK, Ireland, and Spain," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a recent news release. "As the game grows globally, more and more fans from around the world are becoming a part of Chiefs Kingdom. Kansas City has certainly made a name for itself in the global sports landscape, and we are proud to showcase our town and our team on the international stage."
"We are deeply committed to creating meaningful opportunities for and connections with our growing global fanbase," added Lara Krug, the Chiefs' Executive Vice President of Marketing and Chief Media and Marketing Officer. "The passion we see from our international fans inspires us and drives us to build Chiefs Kingdom into a truly global community. We are particularly pleased to now have six European countries, allowing us to service many more fans on the continent and bring the energy of the NFL and Chiefs traditions there."
The new rights will be put into effect starting Tuesday, April 1st. From there, the Chiefs can begin running marketing events in the new countries, such as hosting events and engaging with local fans through advertisement and their own Chiefs Mobile App. They're likely to plan many fan events along with the NFL's FLAG Football Program.
Kansas City is also focusing on growing their presence in areas where they already own marketing rights. For example, the club is launching season two of Viva Chiefs Kingdom in Mexico, further growing relationships with fans from around the world.
While it's been two years since the Chiefs have played in an international game (2023 in Frankfurt, Germany), they offer an immersive experience called the Chiefs House, which fans can visit at any of the international games this season.
Hunt and the Chiefs have been a part of many international initiatives over the years, so it's comforting to know that they still care about reaching every member of the Chiefs Kingdom from around the world.
