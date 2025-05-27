Chiefs' Edge Rushers Snubbed Out of Illustrious List
The Kansas City Chiefs have done well this offseason to bolster their defensive line after the departure of their late-blooming nose tackle Tershawn Wharton. Not only did they bring in veteran Jerry Tillery through free agency, but they also spent heavy draft capital to select defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott with their second-highest pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (63rd overall).
Although the Chiefs seem set on the interior line, some people argue that their edge rushers still lack. Despite the rising talent of defensive end George Karlaftis, who has totaled 24.5 sacks over his 3-year career in Kansas City, no Chiefs players were found on PFF's Top 32 Edge Rushers List.
Karlaftis has been a part of some swirling rumors around the league, as some believe the first-round starter could be traded ahead of the 2025 season. That being said, the Chiefs already picked up his 5th-year option as he has been thriving ever since he got to the pros.
Recently, ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz named Karlaftis as one of the most underrated edge rushers throughout the league.
"If you want to find an underrated edge rusher, there's a general rule to follow: Look for someone who ranks a lot higher in pressures than sacks," Schatz wrote. "That means he's getting to the quarterback and causing negative plays for the opponent, even if he isn't getting the press.In 2024, Karlaftis was that guy. He followed up a 10.5-sack season in 2023 with eight sacks last season, but his pressure total was far more impressive. Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures (based on ESPN's metrics). He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round."
Aside from Karlaftis, the Chiefs do seem a little light on pass rushers. Kansas City still took the liberty to draft some defensive firepower. Louisville's Ashton Gillote (3rd round) and Oregon's Jeffrey Bassa (fifth round) are sure to give Karlaftis much-needed support next year and could potentially become future cornerstones of this team. It's up to them to prove this list wrong and any other doubters out there.
