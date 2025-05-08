The Chiefs' Biggest Questions Still Remain
The Kansas City Chiefs have improved their roster this offseason. Specifically, the Chiefs have done a solid job addressing their most pressing roster needs. However, as is the case for most teams, there are still questions that remain surrounding the Chiefs this upcoming season.
After making early offseason moves and completing the NFL Draft, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Chiefs' most pressing question still centers around whether they have done enough to solidify their offensive line.
"Is the offensive line actually fortified? Retaining Trey Smith was wise, and rock-solid anchor Creed Humphrey remains at center. But they're betting a lot on rookie Josh Simmons as a short- and long-term left tackle for Patrick Mahomes, considering their answer to a Super Bowl flop was dealing All-Pro Joe Thuney and signing a career reserve in Jaylon Moore," Benjamin said.
The Chiefs' struggles along their offensive line impacted Mahomes last season, as he was sacked more times than in any other season in his career. However, their offensive line struggles also impacted the Chiefs' running backs and ground game.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports ranked the best running back duos in the National Football League heading into next season. Sullivan ranked running back duos in tiers. While the Chiefs' running back duo was ranked in the fifth tier, at least they were not in the seventh, and final tier.
"The Kansas City Chiefs had an interesting season in the backfield. The club lost starting back Isiah Pacheco in Week 2 due to a fractured fibula and wasn't able to return until Week 13. Even when he got back on the field, however, he was used sparingly. In his five regular-season games played after returning, Pacheco registered 49 rushing attempts for 175 yards. In the playoffs, he ran the ball a total of 13 times over three games for 37 yards. Veteran Kareem Hunt took over the bulk of the carries down the stretch, but it will be interesting to see how Pacheco carves back into the rotation in 2025 now that he's healthy," Sullivan said.
If Kansas City can figure out its offensive line and its ground game, it will more than likely win the AFC West again and go on another extended playoff run.
