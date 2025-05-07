There Is Reason for Optimism in Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of reasons to be excited, as they addressed their most pressing roster need heading into the offseason: their OL. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes an improved offensive line and a healthy Patrick Mahomes as reasons for optimism in Kansas City.
"In the same vein as Josh Allen earlier, when it comes to pinpointing a reason for optimism with the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems silly not to simply mention Mahomes. So long as he's healthy, they are firmly in the Super Bowl mix," Sullivan said.
Sullivan noted that although Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high number of times last season, the Chiefs' front office invested in the offensive line the best they could this offseason. Kansas City's offensive line has improved this offseason.
"Fortunately for the future Hall of Famer, the Chiefs did make necessary moves this offseason to keep him upright, adding offensive tackles Jaylon Moore in free agency and Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft. If Mahomes isn't running for his life like he was during Super Bowl LIX and is afforded just some time to throw, Kansas City will likely find itself hosting the AFC Championship," Sullivan said.
The Draft Network praised Simmons' physical tools and athleticism and believes he can help the Chiefs' offensive line in multiple ways. Considering how much the Chiefs' offensive line struggled last season, Simmons is undoubtedly a welcome addition.
"Simmons beautifully combines athleticism with brute strength. My first impression of Simmons’ frame was that he would best fit a guard position at the next level, similar to his projection coming out of high school. However, within just a few plays of film, it’s clear that Simmons has the movement skills to be a professional tackle—and more importantly, a good one," the Draft Network said.
"His physical strengths are evident in both phases of the game. As a pass protector, Simmons’ footwork enables him to handle a variety of alignments and rushes. He has no trouble getting to his spot against speed rushers and shows no real deficiencies in managing power with his lower body. He plays with a natural leverage that few can replicate, making him an ideal candidate to be trusted on an island at the next level.
"As a run blocker, Simmons shows a fantastic baseline of demeanor matched with technique. He’s lethal in double teams due to his low center of gravity and natural power. When he’s engaged with defenders, his athleticism shines as he’s able to keep his feet driving while also maintaining structural integrity. Particularly watching him as a backside inside zone blocker, which is arguably the most important duo in the scheme, it’s evident that this is a guy who can thrive as a vertical blocker, but also has the physical profile to excel in more horizontal ideations such as wide zone."
