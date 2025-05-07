Why Chiefs Expected to Make Room on Roster for Undrafted WR
Like the timeless soundbite from Herm Edwards, the former Chiefs head coach who recruited Elijhah Badger to Arizona State, Kansas City’s sole purpose is playing to win games.
And that’s why the Chiefs will likely find a way to make room for Badger when they dissect their roster in four months. If the undrafted wide receiver can make 1-2 plays per game like he did at rookie minicamp on Sunday, the Chiefs will reap plenty of ROI on Badger. Patrick Mahomes surely knew of him, too.
“They thought I got picked up already,” Badger said Monday, describing his first call with the Chiefs before signing as a non-drafted free agent. “They were just like, come to this minicamp ready to play, and they're a track team, so to hit the ground running, just get ready to hit the ground running.”
Badger hit the ground and the air. On Day 1 of that rookie minicamp Sunday, he displayed impressive athleticism and ball-tracking ability, making two dazzling catches. Badger said it was just like he played in the SEC last season – when Badger was a Gator.
In 2024, he led Florida with 806 receiving yards on just 34 catches, a fantastic 20.7 yards-per-reception average. Plus, none of his four touchdown receptions last year were longer than 23 yards, meaning he’s not only a red-zone threat, but he’s also a table-setter; his long, explosive receptions set up Florida points.
And don’t think Andy Reid won’t find a way to get speedy Xavier Worthy on the same field with Badger – or even Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Hollywood Brown -- drawing up another memorable play on a napkin from Original Tommy’s.
Studying Reid’s plays combined with natural athleticism and comfort level is the recipe that will lead to a spot on the final roster, in Badger’s mind.
“Just learning the playbook early, having that confidence just going out there,” Badger said. “I feel like Florida, my college, really helped me, gaining that confidence to get ready in a fast pace and just be on go.
“Just the work I put in. Just coming in every day, learning the playbook, getting the playbook down fast and you know, just do what I do, day by day. Just make it consistent.”
