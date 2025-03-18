Rashee Rice Says Post-Super Bowl Kelce Convo Paid Dividends
When Travis Kelce eclipses Jerry Rice for the NFL’s all-time lead in postseason touchdown receptions, remember a wide receiver with the same last name, Rashee Rice.
Kelce’s love of the game, his ability to still produce, and desire to finish his career on a better note than the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss combined to account for just 5 percent of his decision to return for Year 13.
The remainder of that decision, like a timely Luka Dončić pass to set up a LeBron James jumper, apparently was an emotional conversation with Kelce’s Kansas City teammate.
“I ain’t gonna lie to y’all,” Rashee Rice told Brandon Marshall on the REVOLT Sports Weekly podcast, powered by I Am Athlete. “I’m 95 percent of the reason he ain’t retiring. Told him he can’t go out like that. I’m gonna make sure we get that next year.”
Kelce and Rice played together in just four games last season. In Week 4 on the road against the Chargers, the wide receiver sustained a heartbreaking, season-ending knee injury attempting to tackle his future teammate, cornerback Kristian Fulton, after an interception.
Since the Chiefs selected Rice in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 draft, when he and Kelce play in the same game, the Chiefs are 19-6, including postseason. Patrick Mahomes surely appreciates the luxury of calling plays with both targets in the Kansas City huddle.
And Kelce gave up countless millions in off-field endorsements, licensing and even a future in Hollywood. He sacrificed more outings with Taylor Swift, obviously less wear and tear from the six-month NFL grind, and even time with their new puppy – all to come back and fight for his right … for a fourth ring.
Rice isn’t about to let him down, either. The young wide receiver is hungry, not simply to help Mahomes and Kelce win another Super Bowl but also to improve on his rookie season.
In 2023, Rice set the Chiefs’ franchise rookie records in both receptions (79) and receiving touchdowns (seven). In the postseason, he helped Kansas City win a Super Bowl by posting 262 receiving yards, the second-most ever by an NFL rookie. But one accomplishment eluded his grasp.
He fell 62 yards of 1,000 during that rookie campaign, finishing with 938. Asked on the podcast whether he would choose a 1,000-yard season or a Super Bowl victory, given the choice, Rice improvised.
“A thousand yards and a Super Bowl.”
