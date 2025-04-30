How Close Did Chiefs' Mahomes Follow the NFL Draft?
While Travis Kelce was golfing with his brother and pop superstar Justin Timberlake, Patrick Mahomes was poring over his own prospect rankings as he closely followed the NFL’s annual selection meeting. And that’s according to a reliable source.
"Patrick doesn't miss anything,” head coach Andy Reid said following the team’s selection of Josh Simmons in the first round Thursday night. “He loves the draft. He puts his own draft board together, I think, and spends time at it. I mean, he enjoys doing that. So, he knew about this kid. Obviously, he's a pretty good lineman, as good as you can bring in. So, he'll be happy with that. He doesn't miss a beat with all of that.”
Mahomes doesn’t miss many beats. So, when he joins Kelce in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, don’t be surprised when the quarterback is running an NFL team. After all, he already owns parts of three pro sports franchises.
Mahomes was indeed happy with Simmons, judging by the cool emoji he tweeted immediately following the pick. And it’s hard to imagine Mahomes being upset with the other highly graded selections, especially wide receiver Jalen Royals, who bears the same name as the Major League Baseball franchise across the parking lot.
Royals figures to remind many of Tyreek Hill. In 58 games with Mahomes and Hill on the same field from 2017-21, the quarterback compiled a 106.0 career passer rating, with 17,254 yards, 143 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions. Hill earned Pro Bowl selections each of those seasons and All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020.
Like Hill in 2016, the Chiefs drafted Royals from an under-the-radar program on Day 3. A fourth-round selection (133rd overall) out of Utah State, Royals was the only FBS player in 2023 to reach 70 catches and 15 touchdown receptions. Last season, a foot injury truncated the last half of his season but when he went down, he ranked fourth in the country with 119.1 receiving yards per contest.
And like many other NFL players, Royals has a basketball foundation. He’s 6-0 and 205 pounds with 4.42 speed. He should fit right in with the Chiefs, and not just because he has a Kansas City last name.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page