Chiefs' Key Fantasy Takeaways vs Seattle Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs had another rough preseason outing, this time falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, 16-33. Of course, there's no need to ring any alarm bells. Not only are these just exhibition games, but the Chiefs have been holding out most of their prominent players.
Head Coach Andy Reid kept starters such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receiver Rashee Rice out against the Seahawks. However, that doesn't mean there's nothing to be gleaned from preseason.
The Chiefs are hoping to revitalize their offense in the 2025 NFL season. They built their dynasty largely behind the spectacular talent of Mahomes and some of the most lethal air attacks in league history. After taking a few steps back the last two years, culminating in a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll be looking to prove that they can still turn it on offensively when needed.
Chiefs put some of their potential fantasy players on display against Seahawks
1. Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco was one of the Kansas City Chiefs' key players for next season who did get some burn in their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He didn't do much; in fact, he didn't even carry the ball once. However, he did catch one ball for a nice 22-yard pickup.
All reports coming out of training camp are that Pacheco is fully healthy and looking even faster and stronger than before. On his lone touch of the game, he reached a peak speed of 17 miles per hour, showcasing his athletic bounce-back. He lost most of his 2024 season to a fibula fracture. Now, he's setting out to recapture his claim as a rising fantasy star this season.
2. Skyy Moore
The Chiefs have a pretty deep receiving corps after making additions to offset their losses in the 2024 season. Between Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore, quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have playmaking threats on the field with him on every single down this year.
With Rice facing a potentially season-ending suspension after Week 4, one of Kansas City's WR depth pieces could become a viable fantasy player in the back end of the campaign. Moore is a strong candidate to take over as the Chiefs' third receiver when Rice is out, due to his explosiveness, evidenced by his 88-yard punt-return touchdown against Seattle.
3. Brashard Smith
Brashard Smith made a name for himself in training camp with his power running style. Between Isiah Pacheco and veteran Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs don't exactly have the most reliable running back rotation at the top of their depth chart. In the case of injuries or regression, Smith appeared to be a worthwhile gamble in the later rounds of fantasy drafts, especially in dynasty or keeper leagues.
He affirmed that sentiment by rushing three times for 22 yards for an average of 7.8 per carry against the Seahawks. Unfortunately, he also fumbled the ball for Kansas City. If he can't prove that he can protect the rock, he'll have a hard time surpassing Elijah Mitchell on the depth chart, let alone garnering real touches in the regular season.
